Photos from the first day of Belfast's Biggest Weekend

  • 26 May 2018

Eight moments captured on the main stage at the first day of Belfast's Biggest Weekend at the Titanic Slipways.

  • Music legend Beck BBC

    Music legend Beck played at the Titanic Slipways last night

  • Singer Lykke Li BBC

    Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li

  • James Dean Bradfield, lead vocalist and guitarist of Manic Street Preachers BBC

    James Dean Bradfield, lead vocalist and guitarist of Manic Street Preachers

  • Kim Deal from the band The Breeders BBC

    Lead singer of The Breeders, Kim Deal

  • Father John Misty BBC

    Father John Misty played his set with the Ulster Orchestra

  • Orbital playing with the crowd in the background BBC

    The Biggest Weekend Belfast crowd enjoying electronic dance duo Orbital

  • Public Service Broadcasting on the main stage BBC

    London-based pseudonymous band, Public Service Broadcasting premiered new material prompted by the tragic fate of the Titanic

  • Courtney Barnett playing her guitar BBC

    Courtney Barnett performed her track 'Nameless, Faceless' alongside The Breeders

