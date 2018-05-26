Man dies after car hits tree in Lurgan
- 26 May 2018
A man has died after the car he was driving struck a tree in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Michael Ginesi was pronounced dead at the scene on the Annesborough Road.
The 34-year-old victim was from the Lurgan area.
The crash happened at about 2:30 BST on Saturday and the road was closed while the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.