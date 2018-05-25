Image caption Christopher McDaid kicked the nurse and urinated in the triage room in Craigavon Area Hospital

A man who kicked a pregnant nurse in the back and exposed his privates to her colleague in a busy A&E has been jailed for four months.

A judge described the behaviour of 27-year-old Christopher McDaid as "despicable and obscene."

The attack happened as the nurse attempted to take McDaid's blood pressure on St Patrick's Day at Craigavon Area Hospital.

After being escorted to the triage area, McDaid urinated around the room.

At an earlier hearing McDaid, from Dill Avenue in Lurgan and who appeared via videolink at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges arising from three different incidents on February 14, March 17 and April 6 this year.

Among the offences were two counts of disorderly behaviour, two of resisting police, two of assaulting police, obstructing police, exposure, common assault, failing to provide a specimen of breath and two of causing criminal damage to a hospital cubicle and the ambulance triage area at Craigavon Area Hospital.

"To attack a woman who was eight months pregnant is obscene and made all the more obscene when you realise her role was as a medical practitioner, there to provide medical assistance to you because of the state that you voluntarily got yourself into," District Judge Bernie Kelly told McDaid at his sentencing.

A prosecution lawyer outlined that on Valentine's Day, police received a report of a drink-driver in Charles Street in Lurgan.

When officers arrived at the scene they found McDaid "unsteady on his feet, shouting and swearing" with the keys to the car in his pocket.

Hospital staff 'extremely distressed'

Footage from a nearby bar showed McDaid driving the car but he refused to give a breath sample and shouted and spat at police when he was arrested.

The most serious incident arose on St. Patrick's Day when police took McDaid to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The lawyer described how a nurse who was eight months pregnant walked past McDaid to take his blood pressure when he kicked her in the back.

He was also abusive to police and spat in the mouth of an officer.

'Sea change in his character'

Neither the nurse he kicked nor her unborn baby came to any harm in the incident, the court heard.

Less than a month later, on April 6, police were called to a Lurgan bar and when they tried to arrest McDaid for a breach of bail, he "became aggressive" and spat at officers.

Defence barrister David McGeown said something had happened to McDaid last year which had brought about a "sea change in his character" and lead to severe alcohol abuse but that when sober, he is a "completely different person."

As well as the jail sentence, District Judge Bernie Kelly banned McDaid from driving for 15 months and fined him £150.

She told McDaid that had she been allowed to, "I would have imposed a three year restraining order barring you from going anywhere near Craigavon Area Hospital."