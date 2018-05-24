Image caption Police have appealed for information after the "brutal attack"

A 20-year-old man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast.

Police said the victim was attacked by three masked men in Churchill Street in the New Lodge on Thursday May 17 at about 22:30.

The man was treated at the scene and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Det Con Philip Cummings described it as a "brutal attack".

He said: "This was yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Churchill Street area between 22:15 and 22:40 or anyone who has any information to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.