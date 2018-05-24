Image copyright Kenneth Allen/Geograph Image caption The Owenreagh runs into the Drumragh, which is an important salmon river

An investigation is under way after slurry spilled into a County Tyrone River.

It happened when a slurry lagoon failed near Dromore releasing over 100,000 gallons into the Owenreagh River.

Samples have been taken with a view to prosecution. The Loughs Agency is investigating, supported by the Environment Agency.

A Loughs Agency spokesman said between three and six miles of the river could be badly affected by the pollution.

The Owenreagh runs into the Drumragh, which is an important salmon river.

The incident was reported to the agency on Wednesday and the source had been identified. Some dead fish have been found.

Officials are aerating the river system to try and minimise the impact.