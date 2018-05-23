Image caption The man sustained serious head injuries after being kicked in the head.

A 45-year-old man is in a critical condition in intensive care after being seriously assaulted in Ardglass, County Down.

Police said the attack happened in the Strangford Road area of Ardglass just before 11 am on Tuesday.

It is believed that the man was kicked in the head and sustained serious head injuries as a result.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released on bail.

Det Sgt James Johnston said: "We are currently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to this matter but I would appeal to anyone who was in the Strangford Road area on Tuesday and who witnessed the assault or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Ardmore Station in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 377 22/05/18."