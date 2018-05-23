Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marjorie and Michael Cawdery were found dead in their home in Portadown

A 41-year-old man has admitted killing an elderly couple in County Armagh.

Thomas Scott McEntee, from Kilkeel, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83.

The pensioners' bodies were discovered by their daughter and son-in-law at their house in Portadown's Upper Ramone Park on May 26 2017. It is believed they were stabbed.

McEntee who is being held at a secure psychiatric unit at Knockbracken, was rearraigned in court on Wednesday.

He was flanked in the dock by two medical staff from the unit and pleaded not guilty to the murders but guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption McEntee at an earlier court hearing

The judge, who has asked for psychiatric reports to be prepared on the accused, said: "This will be a difficult sentencing exercise".

Members of the Cawdery family were in court for the hearing.

As they were leaving a son in law of the victims, Charles Little, said: "We are pleased by the admissions of guilt. This takes a lot of pressure off the family.

"We'll have more to say in due course after the sentencing next month"