Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened in the Boho Road in near Enniskillen on Tuesday

An man has died in a farming related incident in County Fermanagh, The Fermanagh Herald has reported.

The incident happened in the Boho Road near Enniskillen on Tuesday.

The paper has reported that the man is from Garrison. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) says it is aware of an incident and is making enquiries.

Police confirmed they attended the scene of a sudden death.