A 61-year-old man who was arrested on Monday in connection with the 1988 murder of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser has been released on bail.

A second man, aged 58, remains in police custody.

Ms Hauser, 18, went missing after she arrived in Larne, County Antrim, on a ferry from Scotland on 6 April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, County Antrim.

Police renewed their appeal for information last month - the 30th anniversary of the murder.

On 1 May they said they had received the results of further DNA testing.

Police believe Ms Hauser died shortly after she arrived in Northern Ireland, having been subjected to "a vicious and ruthless assault".