Four of Northern Ireland's political parties have said they cannot withstand exclusion from Europe's single market or customs union.

Sinn Féin, the Green Party, Alliance and the SDLP have issued a joint statement.

They said there should be no hard border on the island of Ireland or between Ireland and the UK.

"This is critical to protecting investment, jobs, trade and the hard-won peace," the statement said.

It was signed by the leaders of the four parties: Michelle O'Neill, Steven Agnew, Naomi Long and Colum Eastwood.

The leaders said this week was "another crucial stage in the Brexit negotiations".

"All of the outstanding issues relating to the withdrawal agreement will be considered in relation to Northern Ireland/Ireland and the future relationship," they said.

"Theresa May has agreed that a backstop solution for the border will form part of the legal text of the withdrawal agreement, and that this backstop would apply, unless and until, another solution is found."

The leaders said time was "of the essence" in the run-up to June's meeting of the European Council.

The statement added that the protection of the Good Friday Agreement, including north/south and east/west co-operation, was "critical to maintaining relationships within, and between these islands".

It said that the backstop agreed by both the British Government and the EU27 was "the bottom line in order to safeguard our political and economic stability now and for the future".

The DUP's 10 MPs are helping to keep Prime Minister Theresa May in power as part of a confidence and supply deal.

However, the party has made it clear that if the Irish Sea became a de facto trade border, it would withdraw its support for the Conservative government.

The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union at 23:00 UK time on Friday 29 March 2019.