Preacher, author and broadcaster Rev Dr Colin Morris has died.

The past president of the Methodist Conference was head of religious broadcasting and controller of BBC Northern Ireland from 1987 to 1991.

He served as a missionary in Zambia and was elected as the first President of the United Church of Zambia.

The Rev Canon Gareth J Powell, Secretary of the Methodist Conference, said he was "one of the most effective and thoughtful communicators".

Outspoken

The Rev Dr Morris, who was born in Bolton, became known for his passionate and outspoken views on political and social issues.

He became a close friend of President Kenneth Kaunda, with whom he worked with during negotiations for Zambia's independence.

"In Colin, Methodism was faithfully and passionately represented but more than that - the gospel was proclaimed with integrity," added Rev Powell.

"He took the task seriously, was alert to the contexts in which he served, and above all he waited on God."