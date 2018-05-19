The Diocese of Dromore has confirmed the PSNI is investigating an historic "safeguarding allegation" against a priest.

It is understood the priest has "voluntarily stepped aside from all public ministry" while the allegation is being investigated.

The move was confirmed in a statement on Saturday evening.

It read: "The Diocese and the priest are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation".

The statement added that the Diocese will not be making any further comment whilst the investigation is ongoing.