Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland, including children, have been recalled

More than 3,200 neurology patients are now being recalled, according to the Department of Health.

The recall was announced following an independent review of consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt's work.

So far 281 patients have been reassessed but the department said it is too early to say if there have been any cases of misdiagnosis.

They say other cases will be reviewed, involving former patients, and they are examining a redress scheme.

An independent inquiry into the patient recall, which involves both health service and private patients, has already been announced. It will be chaired by barrister Brett Lockhart QC.

Image caption Richard Pengelly issued a public apology on behalf of the health service

On Thursday neurology patients affected by Northern Ireland's biggest health recall received an apology from the Department of Health's top civil servant, Richard Pengelly.

The permanent secretary said the health and social care services "apologised unreservedly".

Neurology is the treatment of brain conditions including MS, Parkinson's Disease and Motor Neurone Disease- all of which can be life-changing.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'We have never been involved with a recall of this scale'

The recall has left many patients very concerned about the potential for misdiagnosis, however, many of Dr Watt's former patients have expressed support and gratitude for the care he provided.

Some patients praised his bedside manner but admitted to being concerned about his workload.

Dr Watt is a consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria and City hospitals in Belfast and also treated patients at private clinics.

Many of his patients were recalled following a case review by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.