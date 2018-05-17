PSNI investigate response to family call

Image caption A number of homes were then evacuated during the security alert

The PSNI is reviewing how it dealt with a report of a suspicious object being thrown at a family home after it took officers six hours to respond.

It was reported at 08:30 BST on Thursday morning, but police did not attend the address on Fortwilliam Parade in north Belfast until 14:30 BST.

A number of homes were then evacuated during a security alert.

The object was declared a hoax.

Chief Inspector Helen Garrett said: "Police received a call at 8.28am this morning.

"The resident of a property in the Fortwilliam Parade area of north Belfast reported hearing a loud bang at around 11pm on Wednesday evening and had subsequently found a metal bar in the garden of the property.

"Police attended the address just before 2.30pm today and having examined the item, evacuated a number of properties and alerted ATO.

"The object was then examined by ATO and has been declared an elaborate hoax and all residents have been allowed back to their homes.

"Police are currently reviewing how the initial report of this incident was dealt with.

"This incident not only caused great concern to the residents of the property, but also caused disruption for many other local families and the wider community."