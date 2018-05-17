Image caption Former GAA All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville said it was "unbelievable" the changes will not apply to Northern Ireland

A former GAA star who had a gambling addiction has said it is "unbelievable" that changes concerning fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) will not apply in Northern Ireland.

Oisin McConville described the machines as the "crack cocaine" of the gambling industry.

Currently people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games.

The changes will see the maximum stake reduced to £2 elsewhere in the UK.

The Department for Communities said any changes in Northern Ireland would have to be made by a devolved minister.

The UK government's Culture Secretary Matt Hancock called the machines "a very serious social blight" that "needs to be tackled".

But bookmakers have warned the cut could lead to thousands of outlets closing.

Mr McConville, who was a key part of Armagh's All-Ireland winning side of 2002, revealed in 2007 that he had a gambling addiction which had led him to run up debts of more than £100,000. He later revealed in his autobiography that he lost £10,000 in one day.

The former GAA Allstar welcomed the change to the law as "proper regulation" which would "help in so many ways", but expressed his disappointment that the amendments would not apply in Northern Ireland.

"They (these machines) are known as the crack cocaine of the gambling industry. This is the avenue to that quick fix. It is well documented how addictive they are," said Mr McConville.

"It is just embarrassing. There is a huge focus on the issues around gambling...it is so hurtful not only for those with addictions but for those families who are suffering because of it."

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: "This Department notes the announcement made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport regarding a reduction in the maximum stake permitted for Fixed Odds Betting Terminals in response to their recent consultation.

"Gambling is a devolved matter and is regulated here by The Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (NI) Order 1985. This legislation predates the development of electronic machines such as Fixed Odds Betting Terminals; their legality can, therefore, only be definitively determined by the Courts.

"Any proposed changes to Northern Ireland gambling law would be for an incoming minister to determine."