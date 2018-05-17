Image caption Richard Pengelly issued a public apology on behalf of the health service

Neurology patients affected by Northern Ireland's biggest health recall have received an apology from the Department of Health's top civil servant.

Over 2,500 people are being reassessed following an independent review of medical notes relating to the work of consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt.

The recall by the Belfast Health Trust began earlier this month.

The department's permanent secretary said the health and social care services "apologised unreservedly".

Richard Pengelly told a conference in Templepatrick, County Antrim, that a review into the issue would be "open and robust".

He insisted that anything less than complete cooperation from all parts of the system "will simply not be acceptable".