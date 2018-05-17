Image copyright PA/epa Image caption It will be the British and Irish prime ministers' first meeting in months

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday morning on the margins of an EU-Western Balkans summit.

The meeting, in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, comes amid growing tension over the slow progress of Brexit negotiations.

It will be the British and Irish prime ministers' first meeting in months.

There are also likely to discuss the continuing political impasse in Northern Ireland.

Dublin and the EU have expressed frustration over the slow progress on the UK agreeing to legally operable language on the Irish "backstop" solution.

At the end of last month, EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said there could be no Brexit withdrawal agreement without the backstop option for the Irish border.

Mr Barnier said the Republic of Ireland has the full support of all EU member states and all EU institutions.

The backstop would involve Northern Ireland, or the UK as a whole, aligning with the EU rules required to support north-south cooperation and an all-island economy.

The UK has accepted the need for a backstop to be written into the Brexit withdrawal agreement, but it has not agreed what EU rules it should cover.