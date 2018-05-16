Image caption Eugeniusz Sinko's body was found at an address on Townhill Road

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the sudden death of a man near Rasharkin in 2017.

Polish national, Eugeniusz Sinko, 53, was found dead at an address on Townhill Road on Sunday 22 October.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the charges are due to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).