A man in his 50s was stabbed during a confrontation with an intruder in his garden in Dundonald on Wednesday morning.

The victim suffered a head injury and wounds to his abdomen during the incident in east Belfast.

The Belfast Trust has confirmed he is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

The incident happened shortly before 9.30am.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man aged in his 20s acting suspiciously in the Grangewood Road, Dunlady Road or Ballyregan Road area between 9am and 9.30am on Wednesday.

"Anyone with information - or CCTV covering their house which could have captured images during the time period we are most interested in - should contact police on 101."

'Horrendous'

East Belfast Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Gavin Robinson said: "I am appalled to hear that someone suffered this horrendous attack in their own property. It would have been a terrifying ordeal for the homeowner.

"Those responsible clearly do not believe in law and order and it is important they are apprehended for their actions."