Image copyright Becon Consortium Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

A Stormont department is to appeal a judge's decision that a civil servant did not have the power to approve a controversial incinerator project outside Belfast.

The incinerator in Mallusk, County Antrim, was blocked by the High Court on Monday.

The head of the Civil Service, David Sterling, says there is a lack of clarity on what decisions department's can make in the absence of Ministers.

He says the position must be clarified.

Mr Sterling said had Mrs Justice Keegan's decision been taken earlier it could even have prevented this week's North West 200 road races taking place because a civil servant signed the road closure order.

Image caption David Sterling has called for clarification on what decisions departments can or cannot make

Planning permission for the £240m facility was approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in September 2017.

It caused controversy as politicians argued it was not his decision to take.

Plans for the incinerator, which was proposed by waste management firm Arc21, received more than 4,000 letters of objection.

The High Court has now ruled the senior civil servant, Peter May, had no power to approve the planning application.