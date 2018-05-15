Northern Ireland

Limavady: Patient flown to hospital after crash

  • 15 May 2018
One person has been flown to hospital in the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance following a single car collision in County Londonderry.

The incident, on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady, happened on Tuesday at about 17:30 BST.

Two crews from the ambulance service arrived at the scene before the air ambulance joined them.

Police have closed the road in both directions.