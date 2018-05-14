Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robert George Victor Wylie died when his tractor collided with Ivan Davison's Honda 4x4

A man has admitted causing the death of popular vintage vehicle enthusiast Robert George Victor Wylie.

Ivan Davison, 61, of Dunmore Park, Cookstown, was due to stand trial for his involvement in the crash on the A29 Moneymore Road on 17 July 2015.

But he entered a guilty plea after a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving was accepted by the prosecution.

Mr Wylie died when his tractor collided with a Honda 4x4 driven by Davison.

The grandfather, who was in his 60s and from Cookstown, County Tyrone, was on his way to a charity tractor run when he was killed.

Wept quietly

Relatives of the victim, who was known as Victor, were seated in the public gallery at Dungannon Crown Court and some wept quietly as Davison entered his plea.

Davison was scheduled to go on trial, but his defence counsel asked for him to be re-arraigned.

When the charge of causing Mr Wylie's death by dangerous driving was put to him, Davison replied: "Not guilty to dangerous driving, but guilty to careless driving."

A barrister appearing on behalf of the prosecution confirmed the guilty plea to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving was acceptable.

Davison was remanded on bail while pre-sentence reports and victim impacts statements are prepared.

Judge Stephen Fowler ordered him to appear back in court next month.

Charity run

Mr Wylie was a long-time member of the Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club and on the day of the crash was making his way to the starting line for its annual tractor run, from Moneymore to Ballyclare and back.

The charity event was to last two days with proceeds going to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, but was cancelled when the news of Mr Wylie's death reached the organisers.