Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The air ambulance was sent to the scene of the accident

A man in his 50s has been killed in a quad bike accident on a farm in County Londonderry.

It happened at Ringsend, near Coleraine, on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Hugh Henry, a father of two.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were sent to the scene at about 16:50 BST, but Mr Henry died at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was "making enquiries".

"The Health and Safety Executive extends its deepest sympathies to the man's family at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said he had known Mr Henry for many years and he was a very experienced farmer.

"The whole family have been associated with livestock for generations back," he said.

"My deepest sympathy goes to his wife and family who will need the support of everyone as they come to terms with the outcome of another farm accident.

"While this is not the time to speculate on what happened, it does underline just how dangerous an occupation farming is even when best practice isn't enough to prevent accidents involving life and death.

"This is a very sad time for the Henry family and all those who knew Hugh and respected him as a farmer involved in the cattle trade."

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: "This death has shocked the local community and I send my sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Hugh Henry at this difficult time"