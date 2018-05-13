Image caption Strathearn chamber choir fought off competition to be named Young Choir of the Year in the senior category

A Belfast school choir has won the BBC Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year competition.

The chamber choir from Strathearn school in east Belfast won the senior category in the final.

Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llwyncelyn in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, won the primary category.

Strathearn choir was one of only three schools to make it to the senior final, hosted by presenter Aled Jones on Sunday.

The choir sang "Hallelujah, Get Happy".

Image caption Music teacher Heather McIvor said months of hard work had gone into the success

Judge Ken Burton described their performance as "precise and effortless".

Judge JB Gill said: "You guys are such great performers with such a bright sound to your vocals.

Image caption The choir were presented their award by the judges and host Aled Jones

"Technically you're always really good. I kind of wanted you to step out of your technical strengths and just have a bit more passion."

Receiving the award, pupil Lexi McKechnie said: "We appreciated the level of talent from all the choirs we were up against today and we're just so appreciative and grateful and shocked."

She thanked her teachers for their hard work.

As well as rehearsing for the competition all of the members of the choir are facing GCSE and A-Level exams over the next few weeks.

The programme can be watched again on the BBC iPlayer.