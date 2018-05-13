Image copyright PSNI Image caption It happened just after 03:00 BST on Sunday in Main Street in Ballyclare

A number of police officers have sustained minor injuries after dealing with a fight that broke out in a crowd of about 50 people in County Antrim.

It happened just after 03:00 BST on Sunday in Main Street in Ballyclare.

Police said that after arresting a 23-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, the crowd became "hostile towards police".

CS spray was then used to restrain a 36-year-old man who was subsequently arrested.

He was released, pending report. The 23-year-old remains in custody.

Police have appealed for information.