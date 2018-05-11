Image copyright PA Image caption Lagan Construction Group can trace its origins back more than 50 years

A leading Belfast construction company which collapsed in February has liabilities of more than £40m.

Lagan Construction Group Limited has been unable to continue trading on existing contracts, like the new Ulster University campus.

Papers filed at Companies House show £21m is owed to other businesses.

Along with connected firms, it is also "jointly and severely liable" to Danske Bank for £24m.

About 200 jobs were lost when four companies within the group went into administration.

It cited delays and disputes involving several projects.

Administrators KPMG estimate the group has assets of £21m, which they are seeking to sell.