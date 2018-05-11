Lagan Construction Group £45m in debt
A leading Belfast construction company which collapsed in February has liabilities of more than £40m.
Lagan Construction Group Limited has been unable to continue trading on existing contracts, like the new Ulster University campus.
Papers filed at Companies House show £21m is owed to other businesses.
Along with connected firms, it is also "jointly and severely liable" to Danske Bank for £24m.
About 200 jobs were lost when four companies within the group went into administration.
It cited delays and disputes involving several projects.
Administrators KPMG estimate the group has assets of £21m, which they are seeking to sell.