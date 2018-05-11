Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley has announced a public consultation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The government is to launch a public consultation process on the legacy of the Troubles today.

It comes despite reports of a row around the cabinet table this week over the decision to drop plans to prevent the prosecution of soldiers involved in killings.

Details of the plan were revealed yesterday by the BBC.

Northern Ireland Office (NIO) officials say the proposal has the "full support" of ministers.

But they did admit there were "differing views" over the issue.

A so-called statute of limitations would prevent military veterans from being prosecuted.

'Ringing endorsement of Secretary of State'

On Wednesday the Prime Minister Theresa May said the system for investigating the past in Northern Ireland was "patently unfair."

And the Secretary of State Karen Bradley agreed with a Conservative MP who said many of his colleagues would not be prepared to "blithely" support the setting up of any institutions "which would scapegoat our military veterans to pander to Sinn Fein."

Image caption It is understood the proposal does not contain a controversial suggestion for a so-called statute of limitations for security force members.

But today her officials said the consultation has "absolutely the ringing endorsement of the Secretary of State."

That is in spite of the fact that the document - which was launched at noon - still does not have provision for a statute of limitations for soldiers as demanded by many Conservatives.

As already reported by the BBC the legacy consutation document outlines plans for:

An Historical Investigations Unit which would have a caseload of approximately 1700 Troubles related deaths and aim to complete its work in five years.

An Independent Commission on Information Retrieval which would only look for information if asked to do so by families to whom it would report back.

An Oral History Archive which would collect recorded memories and stories about the Troubles in one place.

An Implementation and Reconciliation Group with 11 members representing the UK and Irish governments, along with the five biggest Northern Irish political parties, and which would aim to promote reconciliation and anti-sectarianism.

September deadline

Mrs Bradley said: "In an area as sensitive as the troubled past in Northern Ireland, it is important that we recognise and listen to all views. Any way forward will only work if it can command confidence from across the community. Now is the time for everyone with an interest in addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland's troubled past to have their say."

It is also understood the Department of Justice at Stormont is currently working on a business case over the issue of Legacy inquests. It will then be passed to the Department of Finance.

In 2016, the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan sought additional funding to complete 54 inquests into 94 deaths within five years.

The consultation, which many thought would be shelved after this week's cabinet row, will last four months and will close on September 10.

It will be accompanied by a Draft Bill.

Of course - as with any other Bill - it could be amended at a later date.