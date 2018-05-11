Image caption Mr McGinn told the House of Commons that he is a practicing catholic and that by standing up for the rights of others he believes he is living the gospel

Campaigners will watch closely on Friday to see if a bill to bring same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland survives its first major test.

Labour MP Conor McGinn has urged the government to support his move.

Mr McGinn, who is originally from south Armagh, brought his so-called Ten Minute Rule Bill in March.

The DUP, which has prevented the introduction of same sex marriage at Stormont, were absent from the House of Commons chamber.

The bill has moved to its second reading which will happen on Friday afternoon.

Bills introduced in this way rarely become law.

If this one is blocked it will be unable to proceed to committee stage.

Mr McGinn has written to Secretary of State Karen Bradley calling for the bill's safe passage.

Deadlock over the issue has dogged Stormont for years.

The last time MLAs debated it a majority voted in favour but the DUP blocked the move using a petition of concern.