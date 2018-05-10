Image caption More than 2,500 patients have been recalled following a case review by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

An independent inquiry has been set up to review the recall of more than 2,500 neurology patients by the Belfast Trust.

The recall was announced last week after an examination of the work of neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt.

Neurology is the treatment of brain conditions including MS, Parkinson's Disease and Motor Neurone Disease.

The Department of Health announced earlier that the inquiry panel will be chaired by barrister Brett Lockhart QC.

'Earlier intervention'

Concerns about potential misdiagnoses of Dr Watt's patients were formally raised in December 2016 by a GP.

The inquiry will examine the actions taken by the Belfast Trust after concerns were raised and whether or not there were grounds for "earlier intervention".

Department of Health permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly, said: "The focus since last week has rightly been on establishing a robust patient recall process. That remains the first priority.

"However, it is clear that a rigorous review is also required - given the seriousness of the situation and the impact on patients. The public needs to be assured that this issue has been properly and appropriately handled by the trust, and that any lessons for the future are learned."

Some patients included in the major neurology recall say their appointments have been changed at short notice.

The trust said "the vast majority" of appointments will go ahead as planned.

Patients have also said they have not been getting adequate aftercare and counselling after attending recall clinics over the last few days.

The Trust said: "We know this is an anxious time for patients and while there are opportunities at clinics to speak to trust staff, we recognise the need to offer additional counselling and we are working hard to address this."

In addition to today's announcement, the Department of Health has asked the Regulation Quality and Improvement Authority (RQIA) to review the records of all patients or former patients of Dr Watt who have died over the past 10 years.

Conditions have also been imposed on Dr Watt by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service after a referral by the GMC.