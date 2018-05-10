Former NI justice minister criticises PM's legacy claims
A former Justice Minister in Northern Ireland has said Theresa May is 'coming close to political interference' after she described the system for investigating the past as 'unfair'.
Mrs May told the Commons on Wednesday that only people in the "armed forces" or "law enforcement" were being investigated.
She said that terrorists should be investigated too.
David Ford said her comments are not welcome.
In 2017, figures obtained by the BBC challenged claims that Troubles investigations unduly focused on those committed by the Army.
The Alliance Party MLA for South Antrim said that a draft consultation document on legacy matters in Northern Ireland did not not include provision for a so-called statute of limitations.
"Yet the Prime Minister seems to put it back in," he said.
"That is completely unhelpful and in fact dishonours the memory of the vast numbers who served in uniform and did their duty honestly, properly and at personal risk by defending those who broke the law.
"It seems to me what the prime minister has done has come close to political interference."