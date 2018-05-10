Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dennis Hutchings from Cornwall was charged with attempted murder

Former British soldier Dennis Hutchings will be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

He has been told that his appeal that the case was an abuse of process had failed.

John Pat Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.

Mr Hutchings, 77, is from Cawsand, Cornwall.

His lawyer had previously said it was unfair to try his client.

The judge, Mr Justice Colton, said that although he was "uneasy" about a prosecution being taken more than 40 years after the incident, he felt Mr Hutchings should stand trial.

Mr Hutchings is in ill health and did not attend Thursday's hearing.

He applied to stay the proceedings against him on three grounds; alleged non-availability of evidence, a delay in the case and a claim of a breach of a promise that he would not be prosecuted for the incident.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John Pat Cunningham was 27 at the time of his death, but had a mental age of between six and 10

In 1975, Mr Hutchings was told there would be no further action over Mr Cunningham's death.

As yet, no date has been set for the trial.

This will be reviewed at the end of June.

In November, the judge had adjourned the hearing until May to allow the prosecution time to consider and respond to the defence arguments.