Image caption The memorial which was unveiled at an event marking 30 years since the attack

Some of the families of those killed in the Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb want the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland to intervene in a row over a memorial.

Twelve people were killed and 68 others were injured in the bombing in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh on Remembrance Sunday 1987.

A memorial had been unveiled at an event marking 30 years since the attack.

But it was taken down and put into storage.

The diocese which owns the land said it had not been consulted by the council.

The proposal by families to place the memorial outside the Clinton Centre, Enniskillen, has been formally rejected by St Michael's Diocesan Trust.

Monsignor Peter O'Reilly, the parish priest of Enniskillen, told the BBC last week that the move was not about rejecting any memorial or the content of the memorial, but this particular memorial and its proposed location.

Image caption The memorial being removed and put into storage

In a statement from St Michael's Parish, a spokesman said they were "deeply conscious of the horrific effects and legacy of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bomb in November 1987.

"Let us be very clear: the trust has no objection to a permanent memorial being erected to the victims of the Enniskillen bombing," a spokesman said.

"The sheer size of the memorial, taken together with the high volume of footfall on the public footpath in front of the Clinton Centre, and the connected issues of access to the school at the side and rear of the building, would make the proposed location unsuitable from the point of view of the health and safety of the public."

Now, the families are taking their call to the Catholic Primate of Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Image copyright PA Image caption The scene at the cenotaph in Enniskillen after the 1987 bombing

Kenny Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, which supports many of the Enniskillen bereaved and injured, said it was a "very difficult situation that threatens relations in the area".

"We have a group of people who are victims. They are merely asking a Christian Church to give consent to their plan to remember their dead in a very dignified way," he said.