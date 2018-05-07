Image copyright Michael Cooper

A man in his 50s has died after he collapsed during the Belfast marathon on Monday.

It happened in the early stages of the event close to Victoria Park at about five miles into the race.

The event's organisers said two ambulances were quickly at the scene to take the man to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

It's understood it was the man's first marathon, although he was a regular runner.

Two senior members of the marathon organising team went to the hospital to offer support and condolences to the man's family.

They have requested privacy.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later, a police spokesperson said.

The man was among 17,000 runners taking part in the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon.

Kenyan runner Eric Koech won the race.