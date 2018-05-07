Image caption Police said the attack happened at Railway Street at about 02:00 BST on Saturday morning

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 38-year-old woman was attacked with a cordless drill in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The boy has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.

The incident happened in the Railway Street area of Strabane on Saturday.

The boy is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court later.

On Sunday, the woman was reported as being in a "stable condition in a critical care unit" in hospital.

Police said she had sustained "a very serious head injury".