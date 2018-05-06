Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Dungiven
- 6 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19 year-old-man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Dungiven, County Londonderry.
The crash happened on Feeny Road at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
The road remains closed between its junctions with Foreglen Road and Derrychrier Road.
In a separate incident on Saturday, a 43-year-old man died following a single-vehicle road crash in Coleraine, County Londonderry.