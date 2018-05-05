Image copyright David Armitage Image caption Police are treating the incident as a hate crime

Vandalism of houses in east Belfast is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, police have said.

Fifteen windows were broken in houses under construction at Woodlee Court off the Castlereagh Road.

Racist graffiti was also sprayed on one of the houses which are currently unoccupied.

Alliance Party councillor David Armitage said there should be "no tolerance in our society for such blatant racist views".

"Enough is enough - I appeal directly to those behind this graffiti and others to stop what they're doing," he said.

"I ask to all who have influence to use it to make sure this is the last occurrence we see.

"East Belfast is a welcoming community where such intimidation is out of step with the majority of people here and where the population deplore this type of behaviour."