A pensioner's mobility scooter has been destroyed in an arson attack at his home in Downpatrick.

A shed was set alight at the back of his house in Ballymote Park at about 19:30 BST on Friday.

The flames spread from the shed to the roof of the house before the blaze was put out by the fire service. No-one was in the house at the time.

Police said they want to speak to two youths seen in the area immediately before the fire.