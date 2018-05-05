Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Coleraine
- 5 May 2018
A 43-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
Police said the crash on the Ballyrashane Road was reported shortly after 08:00 BST on Saturday.
The man who died was driving a blue Nissan vehicle.
The Ballyrashane Road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.