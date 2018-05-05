Image caption Police said the attack happened in the Railway Street area at about 02:00 BST on Saturday morning

A 38-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition after being attacked with a cordless drill in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The incident happened in the Railway Street area at about 02:00 BST on Saturday morning.

Police said a 17-year-old man was being questioned by detectives.

They said the "victim sustained a very serious head injury" and they were "exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime".

They have appealed for information and video footage of the incident.

Det Sgt Brian Reid said: "This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave."