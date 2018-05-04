Image caption Lord Kilclooney accepted the tweet could be interpreted as racist

Lord Kilclooney has deleted a tweet in which he called Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar a "typical Indian" and admitted it was a mistake.

The former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader said he realised it may have caused offence to some people.

However, he said he had no intention of stopping using Twitter.

Asked if he accepted that many people regarded his tweet as racist, the peer replied: "Absolutely, I can understand them reaching that conclusion.

"And that's why I removed it, but I'm certainly not racist at all."

Asked if would now apologise to Mr Varadkar, Lord Kilclooney said: "It was a mistake and that's why I did away with it."