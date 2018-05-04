Man charged with firearm offence after polling incident
A 59-year-old man has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent following an incident at a polling station in Greencastle, County Tyrone.
He has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
It follows an incident at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School at about 13:00 BST on Thursday during the West Tyrone by-election.
The man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.