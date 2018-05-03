Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is the biggest ever patient recall in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

More than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland, including children, are being recalled for a case review.

The recall comes amid concerns some patients may have been misdiagnosed by Dr Michael Watt.

Letters were sent out to the people involved on Tuesday following a year-long independent investigation by the Royal College of Physicians.

It is the biggest ever patient recall in the Belfast Health and Social Care (HSC) Trust.

Following the case review, which is due to take place later this year, Dr Watt's former patients could receive life-changing news.

Who is Dr Watt?

Dr Watt was a consultant neurologist at Royal Victoria and City hospitals in Belfast, as well as treating patients at private clinics.

He qualified in medicine in 1985 from Queen's University Belfast and specialised in neurology in June 1996.

Up until June 2017, he was one of 10 consultant neurologists working for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Dr Watt, who is in his 50s, treated patients with neurological conditions - brain conditions including Parkinson's Disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke and Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The Ulster Independent Clinic said that Dr Watt operated a private practice but he voluntarily suspended it in June 2017.

He is currently not treating patients, but remains an employee of the trust.

What happened?

Concerns about potential misdiagnoses of Dr Watt's patients were raised in December 2016 by a GP.

The final report from Royal College of Physicians was sent to the trust on Thursday 26 April.

The trust recalled 2,500 patients on Tuesday "to assure them, their families and ourselves that they are receiving the best possible care".

On Wednesday, the Department of Health (DH) said it would review governance of outpatient services in the trust with a "particular focus" on neurology.

Who is affected?

The patients affected had attended Dr Watt's clinics at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and, privately, at the Ulster Independent Clinic and Hillsborough Private Clinic.

Some patients are as young as 14, but it is not yet known how many children are involved.

The trust has not ruled out the possibility that some of those affected may have died.

What do you do if you're affected?

An advice line has been set up by the Belfast Trust - the number is 0800 980 1100.

There is also a helpline for anyone who saw Dr Watt at Hillsborough Private Clinic - it is 028 9068 6511.

The Ulster Independent Clinic is taking calls through its helpline, on 028 9068 6511.

What happens next?

The health department's permanent secretary, Richard Pengelly, said the top priority was ensuring the Belfast Trust promptly completed the recall process, so all of Dr Watt's patients are reviewed to ensure their diagnosis is appropriate and they are receiving the right type of treatment

The trust will be running 200 additional clinics, starting from this Saturday 5 May, at which nine neurology consultants will assess affected patients.

Dr Mark Mitchelson, who is responsible for neurosciences at the trust, said: "While we hope this will affect a very small number of patients, the change in diagnosis could potentially be very significant."

The General Medical Council has said it will investigate the misdiagnosis concerns.

Governance of the trust's outpatient services is also to be reviewed.

What the patients are saying

Many patients have praised Dr Watt's bedside manner, but admitted to being concerned about his workload.

Some patients say their misdiagnosis has led to frustration and anger.

