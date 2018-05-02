Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Londonderry's Peace Bridge is one of the major projects in Northern Ireland that EU funding helped to build

The European Commission will continue funding cross-border projects in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

It has published a draft EU budget which covers the years 2021 - 2027.

"For over 20 years, the European Regional Development Fund has provided specific funding for cross-border programmes supporting peace and reconciliation," it said.

It intends to propose the continuation of these programmes "based on their existing management structures".

Earlier this year the President of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said he could see "no more important use" of the budget than maintaining the peace process in Ireland.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have benefited from EU funding, particularly in border areas.

Over the years, millions of pounds have been received through Peace and Interreg projects to underpin the peace process.