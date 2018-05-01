NI parents make childcare equality call

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The campaign is supported by many children's charities in Northern Ireland

A campaign calling for Northern Ireland childcare to be brought into line with other parts of the UK has been launched at Stormont.

Parents in England can access up to 30 hours paid childcare per week.

Eligible families in Northern Ireland can only access about half of that.

The Childcare for All group said that the lack of an executive was holding up progress on a childcare strategy that has been in the pipeline for several years.

The initiative is supported by some of the biggest children's charities and unions in Northern Ireland including Save the Children NI, Barnardo's NI, as well as NICVA and Unison.

Image caption Single parent Dearbhaile Loughran has had to leave work because of the prohibitive cost of child care

A recent survey by Employers For Childcare claimed that the average cost of a full-time childcare place in Northern Ireland is £168 per week, which is equivalent to almost 40% of the average household income.

Green Party MLA Clare Bailey said: "This is an opportunity for all organisations who work on these issues to come together and demand action.

"The Northern Ireland Executive began the process of developing a childcare strategy back in 2012 but after six years and two public consultations, nothing has been agreed," she said.

"The lack of an executive is holding up progress on this issue, but we will not accept that as an excuse for nothing being done."

Dearbhaile Loughran, a 33-year-old single mother, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that a change in the amount of paid childcare she receives would change her life.

"In the past, I had to come out of work because I got in so much debt.

"You could be paying out half a wage a month on childcare and then you have to cover everything else on top of that."

Ms Loughran said that people do not understand how much childcare actually costs:.

"30 hours a week - that's one child completely cared for, that's a big weight off your mind," she added.

The mother-of-four said she would like to go back to work.

"It would have a big positive impact on my mental health and my kids' mental health too.

"I would be out working and they would have someone to look up to."