Image caption Janice McAleese resigned several months before the Northern Ireland Events Company collapsed in 2007

The former chief executive of a public body in Northern Ireland which collapsed in debt is facing charges.

Janice McAleese ran the Northern Ireland Events Company (NIEC), which received cash from Stormont to promote concerts and motor sport races.

The 53 year old, who lives in Lanarkshire, Scotland, is accused of conspiracy to defraud and misconduct in public office between 2004-2006.

The case is scheduled for Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 2 May.

A second person has also been charged.

Damien Fleming, 53, from Station Road, Maghera, is accused of conspiracy to defraud and aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

The NIEC folded in 2007, leaving the taxpayer to settle its debts of £1.6m.

It had been under the control of the former Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure.