Image copyright Public Image caption Pictures shared on social media appear to show James White and Alexis Guesto tied up and covered in paint

Police say they have had to "redirect resources towards investigating a serious assault" after two wanted men were "kicked and beaten with iron bars," in County Armagh .

They were then "further assaulted" and "covered in paint".

James White and Alexis Guesto were taken back into custody after they were found tied up on a bench in Mullaghbawn.

They were wanted for offences including breach of licence and warrants.

Images shared on social media on Saturday appear to show them tied up and covered in paint.

Police said that due to the "violent actions of a small number of people, we have had to redirect resources and efforts towards investigating a serious assault."

The police said both men had sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men has been arrested and the other remains in hospital.

Police said both men will appear in court at the "earliest opportunity in relation to the matters for which they were being sought".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police had said Alexis Guesto and James White were wanted for a range of offences

Det Ch Insp Jill Duffie, from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch, said: "Throughout yesterday as our search for the two men was ongoing, I was pleased with the response from the local community and the assistance being provided to police.

"Unfortunately, now, due to the violent actions of a small number of people, we have had to redirect resources and efforts towards investigating a serious assault.

"There is no excuse for individuals taking the law into their own hands nor for the violent scenes that we witnessed last night."

Earlier on Saturday, the police said it was believed the two men had travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic.

There have been a number of reported sightings of them in south Armagh and Newry, County Down.

On Thursday afternoon, police seized a car from a car park on the Chancellors Road in Mullaghbawn after a member of the public expressed concern.