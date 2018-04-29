County Tyrone: Homes evacuated in Strabane security alert
- 29 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Strabane in County Tyrone.
Police discovered a suspicious object following house searches in Drumrallagh in the town.
It is understood about ten people have been evacuated with some residents being advised to stay at rear of their houses.
The street has been closed.
Skip Twitter post by @McCrossanMLA
Receiving reports that Bomb squad has been called into head of town area in Strabane - the evacuation of residents has now begun. Will liaise with PSNI to ensure issue dealt with swiftly & to ensure public safety prioritised @SDLPlive— Daniel McCrossan MLA 🕊 (@McCrossanMLA) April 29, 2018
End of Twitter post by @McCrossanMLA