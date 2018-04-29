DUP councillor suspended over court case
- 29 April 2018
A DUP councillor has been suspended "pending the outcome of a court case," the party has confirmed.
It is understood that Councillor Ian Stevenson, from Ballymoney in County Antrim is facing a charge of sexual assault.
A DUP Spokesman said "Cllr Stevenson's membership has been suspended pending the outcome of a court case".