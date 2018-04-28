Image copyright PSNI Image caption A number of ornaments and statues were damaged

Vandalism at a cemetery in County Tyrone has been described as infuriating by an assembly member.

Police have said that a number of ornaments and statues were damaged at Strabane Cemetery.

The SDLP's Daniel McCrossan said that he was furious about the incident.

"This type of behaviour is infuriating for local people and the people in Strabane who will not accept this. It is imperative that those responsible are brought to justice," he said.

The police said: "Causing damage to another's property is wrong but to do so in a place which loved ones hold so dear is particularly concerning and clearly upsetting for family members some of whom we spoke to at the cemetery."