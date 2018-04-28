18-year-old man killed in Cavan crash
- 28 April 2018
An 18-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in County Cavan.
Two cars collided on the Dublin Road in Kingscourt at about 01:55 local time on Saturday.
The man who died was the driver of one of the cars. The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Gardai (police) have appealed for witnesses to contact them.